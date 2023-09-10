Bengaluru Bandh on Monday, 11 September, due to Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association protesting against the Shakti scheme and unmet demands of private transport association.

Bengaluru Bandh News: The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association has called a bandh on Monday, 11 September, which means all private commercial vehicles plying in Karnataka's capital city will cease services on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bengaluru Bandh begins on Sunday Midnight and will continue till Monday midnight. According to media reports, some private schools in the city have declared a holiday on Monday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday informed that the Karnataka Government's Karnataka Transport Department has made arrangements in order to tackle the Bandh called by the private bus, taxi and auto unions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru residents should note that airport cabs, cab aggregators and private cab service providers for corporate offices are also likely to participate in the strike.

However, emergency service-related vehicles ambulances, pharma vehicles and crucial goods carrying vehicles will continue to function even during Bengaluru Bandh, reported Business Line.

The Private vehicle owners called for Bengaluru Bandh on Monday in order to oppose the Shakti scheme, which is one of the five guarantees the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Shakti scheme allows women domiciled in Karnataka to travel for free on non-premium buses plying within the state. Women wouldn't need smart cards for several more months to travel for free on government buses in Karnataka.

Another reason for the Bengaluru Bandh is to register the federation's protest after the State transport department failed to fulfil their 28 demands by 31 August.

As per the reports, the federation had demanded a total ban on app-based aggregators, financial assistance of ₹10,000 for each driver, loans with low-interest rates, scholarships for the kids of drivers, a ban on bike taxis, among other demands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The transport department is preparing to ply a extra buses on the Bengaluru Bandh day. Transport Minister Reddy told news agency ANI that he has given instructions for operating buses so that there is no inconvenience to the public.

An alternative plan has been made so that there is no problem for the public on Monday.

On September 11, officials were instructed to take action to ensure that there is no trouble for the general public and school children. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The transport minister instructed the officials to ply government buses on the routes to schools and colleges in Bengaluru. He also directed that more buses should be arranged near hospitals so that patients do not face any problems.