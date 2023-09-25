Bengaluru bandh: All schools to remain closed tomorrow

Bengaluru urban Deputy Commissioner K.A. Dayananda Monday said all school in Bengaluru will remain closed on Tuesday i.e September 26 in view of “Bengaluru bandh" called by some farmers' organisations as protests over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu has intensified, reported ANI. Private schools union had already announced its support to the ‘Bandh’. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru city police in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) reiterated that no bundh, protests or processions are allowed in the city as per Supreme Court/High Court instructions. The city police imposed Section 144 citywide and said gatherings of more than 5 people not permitted. The city police said additional security forces will be deployed on Tuesday for maintaining law and order.

Transportation services are likely to be hit in the Karnataka capital as some farmers' organisations have called for a ‘Bengaluru bandh’ tomorrow to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation services are likely to be affected on Tuesday as the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation and the BMTC have extended their support to the ‘Bandh’ call.

The KSRTC union has urged employees not to run any buses in the city from 6am to 6pm on September 26.

Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association have also extended its support to the bandh and announced that their services will not be available in the city in view of the band.

Meanwhile, several Kannada outfits, under the banner 'Kannada Okkuta' led by Kannada activists Vatal Nagaraj have called for state-wide bandh on September 29.

The ruling Congress has asserted to present more “forcefully" Karnataka's case in the Supreme Court and said it will not curtail the planned agitations over the inter-state river dispute.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah said his government will not curtail the protests.

Noting that the government will do everything in the interest of the state, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said protest is everyone's right in a democracy and it will not be curtailed. Whatever it is, the government will have to protect the interest of the state, he said. "It is our bounden duty," he added.

