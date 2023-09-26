Amid the ongoing bandh in Bengaluru in protest of the release of Cauvery water to neighboring state Tamil Nadu, a peculiar incident took place after where a dead rat was found in breakfast served to cops.

According to news agency ANI, a dead rat was found in the breakfast served to police assigned on security duty in Bengaluru amid a bandh and protests called by farmers over the Cauvery water dispute.

Following this, the hotel owner was issued a notice regarding the issue, as the Joint Commissioner of Police asked Yeshwantpur police to inquire about the private hotel that supplied the food to the personnel.

"A case will be registered against the hotel owner. Luckily, the matter came to light beforehand while no one had eaten the dead rat food," said Anucheth.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Bandh news LIVE

Meanwhile, the 12-hour strike in the Karnataka capital saw some action when Members of Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kulu staged a 'rail roko' protest in Thanjavur by blocking the Cholan Express train. They even condemned the Karnataka government for releasing Tamil Nadu's share of water in the the Cauvery River. The protestors were later arrested by the police.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee in New Delhi on Tuesday recommended Karnataka release 3000 cusecs of water every day at Biligundlu starting from 8 a.m. on September 28 to October 15.

Hitting out at the ruling Congress, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy showed his ire for the alleged detention of farmers and Kannada activists participating in the 'bandh' here to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

He said the protesters and farmers should be released immediately, adding Cauvery water flow to Tamil Nadu should be stopped.

However, Karnataka CM claimed the state government has never lagged in protecting the interests of the state, its people, and farmers. He said, "For us, power is not important, the interests of the people are important. We believe strongly in it."

Pointing out that so far there has been no distress formula on sharing Cauvery during drought years, the CM said, "We have been seeking a distress formula. We have also been pressuring the Supreme Court on this and before the tribunal.

Slamming the opposition BJP and JD(S) for politicizing the Cauvery row, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday rejected allegations that his government has failed on the issue and said his administration has never lagged in protecting the interests of the state, its people, and farmers.

With agency inputs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!