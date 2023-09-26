Bengaluru Bandh: Dead rat found in breakfast served to police personnel, hotel owner issued notice2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 04:19 PM IST
The Joint Commissioner of Police asked Yeshwantpur police to inquire about the private hotel that supplied the food to the personnel.
Amid the ongoing bandh in Bengaluru in protest of the release of Cauvery water to neighboring state Tamil Nadu, a peculiar incident took place after where a dead rat was found in breakfast served to cops.
