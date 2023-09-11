After a day long strike of vehicle operators came to an end on Monday, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble was spotted travelling in a Bengaluru Metropolitian Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus.

The former team India captain shared his photo taken inside BMTC bus on X, formerly Twitter. Anil Kumble shared his image on the social media site and wrote, “BMTC trip back home today from the airport."

The picture was clicked when Anil Kumble travelled back to his home from airport. He chose an AC Volvo bus for the ride. Daily commuters had to face a lot of problem amid the strike called by drivers of private vehicles including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, and other vehicles.

Netizens were quick to react on the photo soon after it was shared on X. The post has received more than 4,30,300 views and has been liked by more than 16,000 users. People praised the popular cricketer for his down to earth nature.

“Nickname is Jumbo yet normal and down to earth personality," said one user.

“Anil Sir's bowling speed was faster then speed of BMTC bus," commented another user.

“Those people in the bus will be lucky to get your autograph and a selfie," replied another X user on the post.

However, the strike was called off by the operators after transport minister R Ramalinga Reddy assured the private operators to fulfil their maximum demands. He agreed to meet 27 out of 30 demands posed by the private vehicle operators.

Roads on Bengaluru looked deserted as most of these vehicles stayed off the roads on Monday. This maid commuting difficult for school students and office-goers.

The strike was called by the Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations. The strike was called to demand the extension of the Shakti scheme that offered free bus rides to women on state-run transport buses-to private buses.