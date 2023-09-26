Bengaluru Bandh news LIVE Updates: Bengaluru bandh has been called by various organisations protesting against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti, an umbrella outfit of farmers’ associations and other organisations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar had given the call for today's Bengaluru bandh. Opposition Parties including the BJP and AAP has supported the bandh today. The Bengaluru police are on high alert and taking all adequate security steps to avoid any untoward incident. Transport services are likely to hit today as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Staff and Workers Federation and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation have extended their support to the ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ call. Section 144 has been imposed in the city. The Bengaluru police reiterated that no bandh, protests, processions will be allowed as per Supreme Court or Karnataka High Court instructions. All schools and colleges will be closed in Bengaluru today. Meanwhile, Another bandh on September 29 was announced on Monday, under the banner Kannada Okkuta led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj.
BMTC buses to remain operational as usual
According to BMTC, all routes of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation will be operational as usual, news agency ANI has reported
Bengaluru bandh today: Cauvery water dispute straining Karnataka-Tamil Nadu ties explained
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Monday said his government will not curtail the "Bengaluru bandh" called by some farmers' organisations on Tuesday as protests over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu have intensified. The directive from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) instructed Karnataka to extend the release of 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for an additional 15 days.
Bengaluru Bandh news LIVE Updates: After today, another bandh on to be held on THIS date
Another bandh on September 29 was announced on Monday, under the banner Kannada Okkuta led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj.
Bengaluru Bandh news LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu farmers' association seeks ban on Bengaluru protest against Cauvery water release
The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers' Association urged the state government to take appropriate measures through the Centre to ban Tuesday's protests in Karnataka against the release of Cauvery water to TN.
The association general secretary P R Pandian, accompanied by few supporters, staged a sudden protest on Monday condemning the neighbouring state for not releasing the water. Holding the national flag, Pandian said the Karnataka government's stance and the proposed bandh tomorrow against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, is ‘reprehensible.’
Bengaluru Bandh news LIVE Updates: Cauvery river issue: Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MP HD Deve Gowda writes to PM Modi
Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MP HD Deve Gowda on Monday in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested for a team of experts to study the water and standing crop situation in Karnataka.
“I have made an appeal to the PM on the prevailing situation. In my letter to the PM, I wrote that the Jal Shakti department should file a review petition and a committee of experts should be sent to Karnataka to study the water and standing crop situation. I requested the same to the Vice President of the country," the ex-PM said in a joint press briefing with JD(S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy.
The JD(S) supremo further said that his party is here ‘to save the people’ of the state.
“I don't want to speak on alliance and other issues at present. I'm only speaking pertaining to Cauvery. I don't want to say anything related to bandh called tomorrow. I'm alive not for politics or power. We are here to save the people of the state. My party exists for this. I was crying when I was speaking in parliament about Cauvery," he added.
Bengaluru Bandh news LIVE Updates: Why have farmer bodies, Kannada organisations called bandh today?
The Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti, an umbrella outfit of farmers’ associations and other organisations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar had given the call for today's Bengaluru bandh.
Bengaluru is expected to see a complete shutdown today as farmer bodies, Kannada organisations and opposition parties have called for a 'Bandh' in the city to protest against the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directing the state to release 5000 cusecs of water to its neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, for 15 days, effective from September 13.
Bengaluru Bandh news LIVE Updates: 'We will support it' Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi on Bengaluru 'Bandh'
Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi on Monday said that his party will support the Bengaluru Bandh, called Tuesday to protest against the release of Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
"Today our state party chief and BS Yediyurappa declared support. We will support it and with it, we'll also protest in front of the Gandhi statue," CT Ravi told ANI.
Bengaluru Bandh news LIVE Updates: Bengaluru Bandh today: What is open and what's closed?
Bengaluru Bandh protest today, September 26, is a response to the Karnataka government's decision to allocate Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) recently instructed Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for an additional 15 days, following a recommendation by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), reported Times Now. Read more here
Bengaluru Bandh news LIVE Updates: What has Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said on Bengaluru Bandh
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Monday said his government will not curtail “Bengaluru bandh" called by some farmers' organisations on Tuesday as protests over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu has intensified. However, Siddaramaiah underlined the importance of maintenance of peace, reported PTI.
