Private transportation in Karnataka calls for a one-day strike in Bengaluru against the government's Shakti scheme.

In Karnataka, private transportation has called for a one-day strike ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ today, September 11, Monday against the state government's Shakti scheme which offers free travel facilities to women on non-premium government buses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the Karnataka Transport Department has made arrangements in order to tackle the Bandh called by the private bus, taxi, and auto unions, said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Here's a 10-point guide on Bengaluru Bandh story 1) Lakhs of private vehicles including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, and corporate buses could stay off the roads on Monday, making commuting difficult for school students and office-goers, among others, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) An alternative plan has been made so that there is no problem for the public on Monday.

3) Karnataka transport minister assured that Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses have been arranged to avoid any inconvenience to the public, as per ANI reports.

4) “We have arranged BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses for school-going children, office-going people, and those who're going to hospitals," the minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) In total, BMTC has arranged around 500 extra buses to avoid inconvenience. "Nothing will happen. They (private transport) are going for a strike, let them, they have the right to do so," Reddy said.

6) During a meeting held with the Commissioner of the Transport Department and senior police officials, he instructed them to take action to ensure that there is no trouble for the general public and school children.

7) The transport minister also directed the officials to ply government buses on the routes to schools and colleges in Bengaluru and said more buses should be arranged near hospitals so that patients do not face any problems, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8) Some schools in the city have declared a holiday on Monday to avoid inconvenience to students, official sources said as quoted by PTI.

9) Private vehicle owners and drivers have called for a Bandh in Bengaluru city opposing the Shakti scheme, which is one of the five government guarantees and provides free travel to women on government buses.

10) A call has been given for a Bandh from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)