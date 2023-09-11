Bengaluru Bandh News: The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association has called a bandh today i.e. on 11 September. All private commercial vehicles plying in Karnataka's capital city will be ceasing their services today. The Bengaluru Bandh began on Sunday midnight and will continue till Monday midnight. According to media reports, some private schools in the city have declared a holiday on Monday.

The Private vehicle owners called for Bengaluru Bandh in order to oppose the Shakti scheme, which is one of the five guarantees of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government. The private transport operators say that the scheme eats into their profit.

As per the Shakti scheme, it allows women domiciled in Karnataka to travel for free on non-premium buses plying within the state. Women wouldn't need smart cards for several more months to travel for free on government buses in Karnataka.

Amid the private transport strike, The Bengaluru airport has issued advisory for passengers. The airport has asked its passengers to plan their travel to and from the airport accordingly as due to the strike there might be disruption in operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses, and auto rickshaws.