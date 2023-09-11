Bengaluru Bandh News: Bengaluru traffic police and airport issue advisory for public to plan travel during Bengaluru Bandh. Read full advisory here.

Bengaluru Bandh News: The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association has called a bandh today i.e. on 11 September. All private commercial vehicles plying in Karnataka's capital city will be ceasing their services today. The Bengaluru Bandh began on Sunday midnight and will continue till Monday midnight. According to media reports, some private schools in the city have declared a holiday on Monday.

Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates: The Private vehicle owners called for Bengaluru Bandh in order to oppose the Shakti scheme, which is one of the five guarantees of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government. The private transport operators say that the scheme eats into their profit.

Also Read: 'Bengaluru Bandh' today! Karnataka's transport unions call for strike, govt on alert | 10 points As per the Shakti scheme, it allows women domiciled in Karnataka to travel for free on non-premium buses plying within the state. Women wouldn't need smart cards for several more months to travel for free on government buses in Karnataka.

Amid the private transport strike, The Bengaluru airport has issued advisory for passengers. The airport has asked its passengers to plan their travel to and from the airport accordingly as due to the strike there might be disruption in operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses, and auto rickshaws.

Moreover, Vistara airline has also adviced its customers travelling from Bengaluru today to allow more time for their journey to the airport as the private transport associations have called a bandh. "Due to the 'Bengaluru Bandh' on September 11, 2023, private transport might be disrupted. Customers travelling from Bangalore are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," Vistara posted on social media platform X.

The Bengaluru traffic police has also issued a traffic advisory for the public to plan accordingly after Karnataka State Private Vehicles Owner Association's call for 'Bengaluru Bandh'.

As per the advisory, the police have asked the public to avoid KG Road, Sheshadri Road, GT Road and roads around Freedom Park and Majestic Bus stand.

The traffic police has asked commuters to use these alternative roads:

-Vehicle coming from RR Junction towards Khodays circle: move towards to Krishna floor mill and proceed towards Malleshwaram.

-Vehicles coming from Goodshed road proceed towards G T Road via Sangolli Rayanna circle to reach Okalipuram and proceed towards Sujatha Theatre.

-Vehicles coming from Ananda Rao circle should move towards Old JDS office road and reach Sheshadripuram Road.

-Vehicles coming from Mysuru Bank circle, proceed towards Palace road towards Maharani junction underpass and go towards Basaveshwara circle.

(With inputs from ANI)