Bengaluru Bandh today: Who is supporting protest against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu? Who is against it?3 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Bengaluru is expected to see a complete shutdown today (26 September) as farmer bodies, Kannada organisations, and opposition parties have called for a 'Bandh' in the city to protest against the release of water from the Cauvery river in Karnataka to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.