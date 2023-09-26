Bengaluru is expected to see a complete shutdown today (26 September) as farmer bodies, Kannada organisations, and opposition parties have called for a 'Bandh' in the city to protest against the release of water from the Cauvery river in Karnataka to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

In view of the protest, a public holiday has been declared in all schools and colleges in Bengaluru. Besides, restaurants will also remain shut today.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that Section 144 will be imposed in the city under which gatherings of more than five people will not be permitted.

Yesterday, a meeting was held between two groups of activists and organisations--one led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar who has called for a Bengaluru Bandh today, and another led by activist Vatal Nagaraj. As the two groups did not reach a consensus over the Cauvery water dispute they have planned their own 'bandh'. While farmers have called for a Bengaluru Bandh today, activist Nagaraj, calling farmers' agenda narrow, has decided to call for a "Karnataka Bandh" on 29 September when all national highways in the state would be blocked.

Bengaluru Bandh: Who is participating in the 26 Sept protest and who is participating in the 29 Sept bandh

Most of the organisations who were initially supporting farmers' protests today have withdrawn their support, indicating they will likely participate in Friday’s bandh.

However, the Karnataka BJP has extended its support for farmers. "Today our state party chief and BS Yediyurappa declared support. We will support it and with it, we'll also protest in front of the Gandhi statue," Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi said.

Ola-Uber Drivers' Association said they would extend full support for the 29 September Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations but will not support Tuesday's bandh (26 Sept).

The Hotel Owners' Association too has decided to withdraw support for the bandh today, citing confusion, and said all hotels and restaurants will be open. However, associations and unions operating autos and taxis have extended their complete support for today's bandh call, and KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation had asked Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) staff not to bring out any buses from depots from dawn to dusk (6 am to 6 pm).

The Bengaluru airport has also asked passengers to plan their travel to the airport accordingly.

Cauvery water issue:

Last week, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directed Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) made such a recommendation. The Supreme Court too refused to interfere with orders of the CWMA and CWRC, following which protests erupted in different parts of the state. Karnataka has been maintaining that it is not in a position to release water, taking into account its own requirement for drinking water and irrigation of standing crops in the Cauvery basin areas, as there has been water scarcity due to deficit monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MP HD Deve Gowda on Monday in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested for a team of experts to study the water and standing crop situation in Karnataka.

“I have made an appeal to the PM on the prevailing situation. In my letter to the PM, I wrote that the Jal Shakti department should file a review petition and a committee of experts should be sent to Karnataka to study the water and standing crop situation. I requested the same to the Vice President of the country," the ex-PM said in a joint press briefing with JD(S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

