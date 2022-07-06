Bengaluru: Banners, hoardings at public places can land you in jail for 6 months

According to a report by the New Indian Express, BBMP Commissioner said, "I have instructed the chief engineers and joint commissioners of all zones to remove the banners. So citizens must be vigilant and stop putting up banners for birthdays, anniversaries, and deaths. Violators would have to pay a fine of ₹1,000 and will have to undergo six months of imprisonment under the Prevention of Disfigurement Act. We also identify those publishers who are illegally printing the flexes and banners to be put up in the city".