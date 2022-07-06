Bengaluru: Banners, hoardings at public places can land you in jail for 6 months

Bengaluru: The BBMP Commissioner said printers and publishers, who are involved in making banners and hoardings on the city's wall will have to pay the penalty of ₹1,000 and face six months imprisonment
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Public display of commercial or political banners and hoardings on the walls of undesignated areas of Bengaluru could invite a jail term of six months, according to the city's civic body.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Public display of commercial or political banners and hoardings on the walls of undesignated areas of Bengaluru could invite a jail term of six months, according to the city's civic body.
According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) special commissioner (Revenue) Deepak RL warned that strict action will be taken against printers and publishers for defacing the city.
According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) special commissioner (Revenue) Deepak RL warned that strict action will be taken against printers and publishers for defacing the city.
The BBMP Commissioner said printers and publishers, who are involved in making banners and hoardings on the city's wall will have to pay the penalty of ₹1,000 and face six months imprisonment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The BBMP Commissioner said printers and publishers, who are involved in making banners and hoardings on the city's wall will have to pay the penalty of ₹1,000 and face six months imprisonment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to a report by the New Indian Express, BBMP Commissioner said, "I have instructed the chief engineers and joint commissioners of all zones to remove the banners. So citizens must be vigilant and stop putting up banners for birthdays, anniversaries, and deaths. Violators would have to pay a fine of ₹1,000 and will have to undergo six months of imprisonment under the Prevention of Disfigurement Act. We also identify those publishers who are illegally printing the flexes and banners to be put up in the city".
According to a report by the New Indian Express, BBMP Commissioner said, "I have instructed the chief engineers and joint commissioners of all zones to remove the banners. So citizens must be vigilant and stop putting up banners for birthdays, anniversaries, and deaths. Violators would have to pay a fine of ₹1,000 and will have to undergo six months of imprisonment under the Prevention of Disfigurement Act. We also identify those publishers who are illegally printing the flexes and banners to be put up in the city".
As per the daily, the Bengaluru civic officials have removed over 17,000 banners across the city last week. The officials will be using GPS maps and cameras to identify illegal hoardings. The BBMP is listing out SOP to recover tax from the malls that have defaulted.
As per the daily, the Bengaluru civic officials have removed over 17,000 banners across the city last week. The officials will be using GPS maps and cameras to identify illegal hoardings. The BBMP is listing out SOP to recover tax from the malls that have defaulted.
Separately, the Karnataka high court has categorically prohibited advertising in public places. In 2018, Bengaluru had more than 3,600 hoardings and 1,800 of them were removed at that time. Later, around 900 hoardings were removed after public notice. However, still the city has hundreds of hoarding that are defacing the city.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Separately, the Karnataka high court has categorically prohibited advertising in public places. In 2018, Bengaluru had more than 3,600 hoardings and 1,800 of them were removed at that time. Later, around 900 hoardings were removed after public notice. However, still the city has hundreds of hoarding that are defacing the city.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Separately, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to take measures to reduce traffic congestion at 10 prominent spots in Bengaluru city.
Separately, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to take measures to reduce traffic congestion at 10 prominent spots in Bengaluru city.
The most congested spots include Hebbal, Mahadevapura Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction, and Whitefield Road.