Bengaluru bans animal slaughter, sale of meat on Ganesh Chaturthi

Karnataka: Bengaluru has banned slaughtering of animal and sale of meat on Ganesh Chaturthi, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. “Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) orders ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on 10th September-Ganesh Chaturthi," the agency tweeted.

