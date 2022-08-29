The civic body of Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru has issued a circular banning the sale and slaughter of meat on 31 August. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cited the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This is however, not the first time the civic body has imposed such a ban. Earlier the ban was imposed on Martyrs’ Day and on Janmashtami this year.

The circular reads, “August 31st is being celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi across the Karnataka state. On that day, animal slaughtering and sale of meat is strictly banned in the areas that fall under the limits of BBMP in Bengaluru."

“According to the Joint Director (Animal Husbandry), those stalls that fall under the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike will be prohibited from selling meat or slaughtering them," the order, which is in Kannada, says.

According to several reports, the BBMP has asked all its officials to ensure that there is no delay in giving permissions for the installations of Ganesh idols ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The civic body ordered its officials to go through all applications thoroughly before granting the permissions for pandals across the city. BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath has even instructed his team to write a letter to the fire department and the State Disaster Response Fund to arrange for firefighting mechanisms during the procession. CCTV cameras, cranes, barricades and other logistics are being arranged for smooth festival celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Saturday that the government is yet to take a final call on allowing the Ganesha festival to be celebrated at the Idgah ground in Chamrajpet, and may decide on it probably on 30 August.

A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Friday had modified an interim order of a single judge bench on the Chamrajpet Idgah playground dispute, saying religious and cultural activities can be allowed by the government there, but for a limited period from 31 August.