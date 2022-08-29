Bengaluru bans meat sale, slaughter on 31 August. Details here2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 05:41 PM IST
- The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cited the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi for the ban
The civic body of Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru has issued a circular banning the sale and slaughter of meat on 31 August. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cited the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This is however, not the first time the civic body has imposed such a ban. Earlier the ban was imposed on Martyrs’ Day and on Janmashtami this year.