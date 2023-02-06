Indian music composer and producer Ricky Kej won his career's third Grammy award on Monday. His 'Divine Tides' album, which was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. This song was Kej's collaborative project with rock-legend and Police drummer Stewart Copeland.

Only the fourth Indian to ever win a Grammy award, he is also the country's youngest awardee. Prior to this, Kej had won another Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2022. The composer also won for his 2015 album, 'Winds of Samsara.'

“Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. @copelandmusic. Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park," he tweeted after the win.

Fellow awardee Eric Schilling could not however accept his Grammy Award as he was working. More specifically, he was working as the recording and mixing the Grammys show.

“Hi Eric! If you can see us on the screen, We won!" exulted Herbert Waltl.

'Divine Tides', featuring artists from around the world, is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world. The critically acclaimed album contains nine songs and eight music videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the Icy forests of Spain.

Closer to home, Kej's win has spurred an outpouring of congratulatory messages on social media platforms.

"Thrilled to hear that you have won your 3rd Grammy Ricky Kej. Congratulations on becoming the only living Indian with a hattrick! Your music captivated audiences during India's 75th Cannes last year and your work spreads the message of living in harmony with our environment," tweeted Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

