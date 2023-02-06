Bengaluru based Ricky Kej wins third Grammy award, dedicates trophy to India
Bengaluru-based music composer Ricky Kej won his third Grammy award on Monday.
Indian music composer and producer Ricky Kej won his career's third Grammy award on Monday. His 'Divine Tides' album, which was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. This song was Kej's collaborative project with rock-legend and Police drummer Stewart Copeland.
