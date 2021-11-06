Bengaluru: BBMP allows reopening of Anganwadis, playschools from Monday

The technical advisory committee in the state had advised the opening of playschools in areas where the Test Positivity Rate is less than 2%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has allowed Anganwadis and playschools in its jurisdiction to reopen from 8 November in compliance with all Covid-19 safety protocols, the civic body said on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has allowed Anganwadis and playschools in its jurisdiction to reopen from 8 November in compliance with all Covid-19 safety protocols, the civic body said on Saturday.

The technical advisory committee in the state had advised the opening of playschools in areas where the Test Positivity Rate is less than 2%. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The technical advisory committee in the state had advised the opening of playschools in areas where the Test Positivity Rate is less than 2%. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“Necessary Covid protocols have to be followed. All teachers should be fully vaccinated. They have to take consent letter from children's parents," the BBMP said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Necessary Covid protocols have to be followed. All teachers should be fully vaccinated. They have to take consent letter from children's parents," the BBMP said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In the first phase, it will open for two hours from 10 am to 12 pm. Parents who send their children to playschools should be fully vaccinated," it added.

“In the first phase, it will open for two hours from 10 am to 12 pm. Parents who send their children to playschools should be fully vaccinated," it added.

The Karnataka government had allowed the resumption of offline classes for students of standard 1 to 5 from 25 October, strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

The Karnataka government had allowed the resumption of offline classes for students of standard 1 to 5 from 25 October, strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

The government re-opened schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from 6 September and for students of classes 9 to 12 from 23 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government re-opened schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from 6 September and for students of classes 9 to 12 from 23 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state also on Friday withdrew the Covid-induced night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am.

The state also on Friday withdrew the Covid-induced night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am.

Covid situation in state {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Covid situation in state {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka on Saturday reported 224 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,89,713 and 38,107, the health department said.

Karnataka on Saturday reported 224 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,89,713 and 38,107, the health department said.

It said that 317 people were discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,43,487, leaving 8,090 active cases.

It said that 317 people were discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,43,487, leaving 8,090 active cases.

Though Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of Covid cases with 148 fresh infections, there were zero deaths. While 13 districts reported zero infections, 15 districts had cases in single digits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of Covid cases with 148 fresh infections, there were zero deaths. While 13 districts reported zero infections, 15 districts had cases in single digits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The positivity rate for the day was 0.37% and the case fatality rate was 2.23%.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.37% and the case fatality rate was 2.23%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}