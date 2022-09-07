Bengaluru: BBMP begins demolition of encroachments on Mahadevapura | Watch

Bengaluru: BBMP begins demolition of encroachments on Mahadevapura | Watch2 min read . 06:17 PM IST
- As per the BBMP data, there are 696 encroachments on rajakaluves in the city and majority of the encroachments have been identified in Mahadevapura
Following Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday ordering the clearing of encroachments on rajakaluves, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's bulldozers on Friday started demolishing compound walls, a security guard's cabin, makeshift homes and an illegal approach room of an apartment, according to a Deccan Herald report. The report further stated that the Mahadevapura zone, which is one of the worst flood-affected, has been quick to act against encroachers, while the remaining zones are yet to get cracking.
As per the BBMP data, there are 696 encroachments on rajakaluves in the city and majority of the encroachments have been identified in Mahadevapura, West, Bommanahalli and Yelahanka zones, the Deccan Herald report said.
Additionally, according to News9, BBMP had reportedly identified 175 encroachments in the Mahadevapura area, "after #bengalururains, removal of encroachments begins. This is in #Mahadevapura. BBMP had reportedly identified 175 encroachments in the area. P.S. Revenue Minister @RAshokaBJP had said encroachments would be removed "mercilessly". #News9SouthDesk #Bengalurunews"
Meanwhile, amid losses incurred by heavy rains in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a decision has been taken to release ₹300 crore to deal with the current situation and the maintenance of basic infrastructure in the city, according to ANI report.
While earlier on Monday, the chief minister held a meeting with the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB), deputy commissioners of 15 districts, and senior officials in regard to rain and floods in the state. Bommai said that the government has taken a decision to release ₹600 crores for the management of floods in Bengaluru and other districts. Bengaluru alone has been allocated 300 crores for the purpose. Bommai said that a central team will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, to study the rains and flood situation in the state.
The Karnataka CM said that an alternative plan is being formulated for water supply in Bengaluru. Under it, 8000 borewells under the BWSSB would be restarted to supply water in disrupted areas. The government will also supply water through tankers to the areas with no borewells to prevent any disruption of water supply in Bengaluru, according tp ANI report.
He said that the area of Bengaluru got expanded due to the inclusion of 110 villages into the BBMP limits, which has also cropped up new problems. "We will remove encroachments of roads, canals, and rajakaluves and install the gates for waterholes. Infrastructure will be improved. Since the state capital has received the record rains in the shortest period they need to take it as a challenge and face it unitedly."
(With inputs from ANI, Deccan Herald, News9)
