Bengaluru: BBMP begins demolition of encroachments on Mahadevapura | Watch

While earlier on Monday, the chief minister held a meeting with the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB), deputy commissioners of 15 districts, and senior officials in regard to rain and floods in the state. Bommai said that the government has taken a decision to release ₹600 crores for the management of floods in Bengaluru and other districts. Bengaluru alone has been allocated 300 crores for the purpose. Bommai said that a central team will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, to study the rains and flood situation in the state.