Bengaluru's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday deployed marshals at the famous KR Market to enforce mask-wearing amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

"A fine of ₹250 being imposed for not wearing masks here," said a BBMP official.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported over 2,975 new cases of COVID-19, and 21 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9,92,779 and the death toll to 12,541, the Health department said on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 1,984 fresh cases today.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,31,899, followed by Mysuru 55,668 and Ballari 39,763.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,09,715, followed by Mysuru 53,949 and Ballari 38,876.

The day also saw 1,262 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the discharge tally to 9,54,678, a department bulletin said. A total of over 2,13,02,658 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,06,917 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Amid the surge in novel coronavirus cases, Karnataka authorities imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Dakshina Kannada District.

As per the order signed by Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner, all religious gatherings are now banned at public places, public grounds, gardens, markets and religious places.





