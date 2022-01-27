Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday instructed the revenue officials to reach property tax collection targets, adding that necessary steps should be taken to make use of any advanced methods if found necessary.

While addressing a virtual meeting on property tax collection in BBMP limits, he said, "Revenue officers, assistant revenue officers should move forward to collect the property tax in BBMP limits. Notice should be issued to citizens who have not paid the property tax."

"Properties which are not yet included under tax slab, should be included and brought to the tax collection. If any advanced methods are required for tax collection, then the necessary steps should be taken with regard," he added.

Gupta stressed that dues from top defaulters should be cleared. Legal actions should be enforced for the same. Officials will have to take the tax collection as a vision, he added.

In the current year, a target of ₹4,000 crores has been set for property tax. Property tax worth ₹2,667.77 crores has been collected as of now (zone-wise tax collection details attached), as per BBMP.

BBMP special commissioner (revenue) Dr Deepak RL, all zonal joint commissioners, deputy commissioners of revenue, joint commissioners of revenue, revenue officers, assistant revenue officers and other officials were present in the meeting.

