Bengaluru: BBMP warns people against modifications of balconies

Issuing a circular to all the residential apartments of the city, the BBMP said, "As per the building construction guidelines-2003, National Building Code of India-2016, after obtaining Occupancy Certificate(OC) Commencement Certificate(CC), covering the balcony and additional construction or modifying in the balconies is against the rules of these guidelines which lead to unsafe practices and this has been observed across the city."

