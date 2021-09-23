Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru: BBMP warns people against modifications of balconies

LA view of the crowded market at Avenue Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
1 min read . 07:09 AM IST Livemint

The BBMP also informed that if there is a need for modification at the residential complexes and ther buildings, a pre-approval must be obtained from BBMP 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday said that the covering of balconies and additional construction and modifications in the balconies is against its rules and is an unsafe practice observed across the city.

Issuing a circular to all the residential apartments of the city, the BBMP said, "As per the building construction guidelines-2003, National Building Code of India-2016, after obtaining Occupancy Certificate(OC) Commencement Certificate(CC), covering the balcony and additional construction or modifying in the balconies is against the rules of these guidelines which lead to unsafe practices and this has been observed across the city."

The BBMP also informed that if there is a need for modification at the residential complexes and ther buildings, a pre-approval must be obtained from BBMP competent authorities, according to the order by BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta. 

