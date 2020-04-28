BENGALURU: For five days, a family in Chennai reached out to almost every chemist to source Sabril 500mg, a rare and life-saving medicine for their four-year-old son who suffers from epilepsy. Given the lockdown and curbs on movement to contain the spread of covid-19, the search went online and as far as Odisha, when a person known to the family reached out to a senior police official in the eastern state.

“I reached out to Arun Bothra sir (an IPS officer in Odisha) and he in turn tweeted about it (the medicine) and the word spread," Debasis Nayak, the family friend cited above said.

A few posts and many hours later, Nayak got a call from Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police (DCP--North East) Bheemashankar S Guled’s office saying two bike riders of the Riders Republic--a group of motorbike enthusiasts in Bengaluru--will deliver the medicines.

Among those who heard of the requirement was the father of a child who suffers from the same problem and decided to part with a few strips of the medicine.

Guled coordinated all efforts, issued inter-state passes to the riders and the medicine was delivered to the child at around noon on Monday.

These bikers are successful and affluent individuals, trying to help people in need in these difficult times, especially with medical emergencies.

“We have tended to many such requests," Guled says.

Led by commissioner Bhaskar Rao, the Bengaluru city police has extended services like ferrying citizens to hospitals, tending to emergencies and have even offered to deliver groceries to keep people indoors during the lockdown. One police head constable, H.Kumar Swamy, travelled around 900 kms to Dharwad to deliver cancer medicines to a patient in mid-April.

The city police has coordinated efforts and issued passes for deliveries of life-saving medicines to Kerala and other parts of Karnataka as well.

Yatish Babu, Bengaluru-based businessman and member of the Riders Republic, said the first such delivery was to Kerala border where a patient desperately required expensive cancer medication. The medicine, costing nearly ₹3 lakh, was handed over to officials from Kerala who then delivered it to the patient.

“Given the crisis, we know how hard it has hit our lives and we always want to help in such causes," said Niranjan, a civil contractor and one of the two bikers who delivered the medicines to Chennai on Monday.

The Riders Republic foot the bill of the fuel and are happy to pay for the medicine as well if the patient cannot afford it, Babu says.

