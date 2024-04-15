Tejasvi Surya, the sitting member of parliament from Bangalore South, was on Monday forced to leave an election campaign event in Bengaluru allegedly after being heckled by the victims who lost money in the multi-crore scam of Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha – a co-operative bank at Basavangudi, reported news agency PTI.

Visuals of the event, shared by PTI showed Surya being escorted out of the venue by his security detail. Even as he was being whisked away, Surya was seen arguing with a few investors who walked up to him and raised queries.

The investors affected by the alleged scam at Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha were demanding answers from the BJP leader regarding the delay in compensating them for their losses.

Sharing a video of the pandemonium at the meeting on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Karnataka Congress said, "BJP's Tejasvi Surya has once again escaped from the crowd through the 'Emergency Exit Door'. Arrogance of Tejasvi Surya, who attacks and abuses voters during elections, has crossed the limit. The time has come for voters to teach him a lesson".

Meanwhile, Tejasvi Surya's office has issued a clarification alleging that a "few hooligans" sent by Congress created a ruckus in the meeting.

"The Congress sent a few hooligans to the meeting to create a ruckus. One of them shared a video to incite chaos during the meeting. The person in the video isn't even a depositor, but a Congress worker who came to the meeting to cause trouble. Some even made video calls to Congress local leader Shankar Guha to share meeting details and receive further instructions on how to escalate the chaos," Surya's office said in a statement.

