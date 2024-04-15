Bengaluru: BJP’s Tejasvi Surya heckled, forced to leave campaign by Raghavendra Bank scam victims| Video
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was on Monday forced to leave an election campaign event in Bengaluru allegedly after being heckled by the victims who lost money in the multi-crore scam of Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha
Tejasvi Surya, the sitting member of parliament from Bangalore South, was on Monday forced to leave an election campaign event in Bengaluru allegedly after being heckled by the victims who lost money in the multi-crore scam of Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha – a co-operative bank at Basavangudi, reported news agency PTI.