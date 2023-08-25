BJP to organize mega roadshow in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi after Chandrayaan-3 success.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a mega roadshow in Bengaluru tomorrow to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit city to congratulate ISRO team on the grand success of Chandrayaan-3

Former Karnataka minister and senior BJP leader R Ashoka said, PM Narendra Modi is coming on August 26. We will be receiving him in big numbers with more than 6,000 people at HAL airport. There, he might address the people of Bengaluru.

India's Prime Minister Modi is set to meet with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission after the successful lunar landing. The Vikram lander touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole, making India the first country to achieve this feat after a 40-day journey.

PM Modi, watching from South Africa, hailed the historic soft landing, proclaiming "India is now on the moon."

‘This is the dawn of new India,’ says PM Modi Following the landing, in his address, PM Modi said "When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India."

"Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya...India is now on the moon," he added.

This achievement places India among the US, Russia, and China as the fourth nation to conduct a lunar landing mission. Launched from Sriharikota on July 14, the Chandrayaan-3 mission marks a significant step forward for India's space endeavors.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then, it went through a series of orbital manoeuvres before zeroing in on the moon’s surface.

Karnataka government congratulate ISRO chief A day after the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon's South Pole, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced that it will felicitate the chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and 500 other scientists in Bengaluru.

He spoke to the media after visiting ISRO, this morning and said, "The achievement of ISRO has made the whole world take note of India. The safe landing of the Vikram lander on the moon is a historic achievement."

