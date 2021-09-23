Bengaluru explosion: At least three people were killed and four others were injured in an explosion in Bengaluru on Thursday. The blast took place in a transport godown next to a puncture shop.

"Three people were killed including two in the puncture shop while four were injured," the Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Pandey told reporters.

He also said the victims of the blast in Tharagupet locality have been identified.

The explosion took place due to some 'unstable chemical', which was an industrial consignment, Pandey said.

"The origin of the blast is being investigated. It was neither a cylinder blast nor cracker blast or a blast caused by a short circuit. There were no pieces of compressors also," the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

On the cause of the blast, the official said that forensic experts will give their opinion on the explosion. There were 60 boxes of the 'unstable explosive' still inside the godown, he said.

The police are investigating the source and owner of the consignment.

Citing eyewitnesses, PTI reported that the blast was so powerful that people up to 2 km away heard the sound while the locals felt that there was an earthquake.

Earlier, reports suggested that explosion had happened at a firecracker storage facility in New Tharagupet area of Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies)

