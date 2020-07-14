The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation today issued fresh guidelines for the suspension of the bus services in the state's capital city Bengaluru during the complete one-week lockdown starting from today 8 pm.

"Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation suspended bus services from July 15 to July 21 in view of lockdown in Bengaluru Metropolitan area, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. The corporation to operate essential services for permitted activities," the corporation said in a release today.

Bus services will be operational from 7 am to 7 pm during the lockdown period.

Moreover, only officials involved in essential services will be allowed to travel via buses.

"Officials and staff employed by the state and central governments, those working in the public sector undertakings, autonomous bards and corporations, all types of courts as well as those in the government and private hospitals, laboratories, diagnostic centers like, including ASHA workers, can travel in the buses," the statement said.

Apart from that, students attending examinations will be allowed to travel provided they have their hall ticket

Photo identity card is also mandatory for all the passengers.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Karnataka reported 2,496 new COVID-19 cases and 87 fatalities, taking the infection count to 44,077 and death toll to 842, the state health department said.

Against the forecast of 25,000 active coronavirus cases by August 15 by the State's COVID War Room, there were 25,839 active cases in the state today including 540 in the ICUs, a department bulletin said.

There were 1,142 discharges, taking the total discharges in the state to 17,390.

Most of the deaths occurred in Bengaluru (56), a single-day highest for the city.

With this, the total fatalities in Bengaluru reached 377, the department said.

According to the bulletin, the total positive cases reported in the city is 20,969 with 1,267 fresh cases while 4,992 patients have been discharged so far.

There are still 15,599 active cases in the city.

