Bengaluru: BMTC buses staring at impasse over fuel supply

- A senior official says the BMTC has a stock of diesel for only seven days in its depots
The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation or BMTC with a fleet of over 6,500 buses is looking at an impasse over fuel supply as oil firms have asked its retailers not to provide diesel in bulk to it, which is in violation of rules.
A senior official says the BMTC has a stock of diesel for only seven days in its depots. In a few areas, its buses were seen queuing up at petrol pumps in Bengaluru to buy fuel at retail prices.
The BMTC has been buying diesel from retail outlets, which supplied it in tankers to depots where BMTC buses are refilled, as bulk purchase rate of diesel is about ₹30 per litre more than retail rates.
Now, the oil firms have raised an objection and threatened retail outlets that their licenses would be cancelled if they did not stop supply in bulk to BMTC.
BMTC Managing Director Sathyavathi G says the bulk suppliers i.e. the oil firms have asked the BMTC buses to fill diesel at the retail outlets and not at the depots.
While speaking to reporters, she said, “The bulk suppliers (oil companies) have told the retail outlets not to supply fuel in bulk to the depots because it is against the rules. It has come to our knowledge that the bulk suppliers have issued a set of directions for the retailers that if the BMTC approaches them for fuel then the buses should go to the retail outlets only."
She said there is a difference of ₹30 per litre in the bulk supply and the fuel sold at retail outlets.
“The issue has been brought to the notice of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gases and the Government of Karnataka, and it would be sorted out at the earliest," Sathyavathi added.
She further said that BMTC Director Radhika G is coordinating with the police department to ensure top-up of diesel at the nearest petrol pumps without any traffic hindrance and also at the BMTC depots.
“The operation of BMTC buses would be normal as usual and the travelling public wouldn’t be put to any inconvenience," the BMTC MD was quoted as saying by PTI.
The corporation is also working with the state government to break the deadlock, the report added.
Oil prices have soared more than 60% this year as crude production and refining facilities around the world fail to keep pace with the post-pandemic recovery in fuel demand. On top of that, the backlash against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine poses the biggest supply disruption in decades.
