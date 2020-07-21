After a week-long lockdown, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will start its services for all on Wednesday. However, wearing a face mask is mandatory if anyone wants to travel via BMTC buses. The bus services will be commenced in all major routes from 6 am on July 22. The buses will be on road till 8 pm at night. The BMTC will operate 1,500 services, starting on Wednesday.

To curb COVID-19 spread in the city, Karnataka government imposed a strict lockdown in Bengaluru on July 15. The restrictions will be effective till 5 am on July 22. The lockdown will not be extended, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said today.

Lockdown is not the solution for controlling COVID-19 and resource mobilisation equally important for a government to function, Yediyurappa told.

The COVID-19 tally in Karnataka breached the grim milestone of 70,000 today. At least 3,649 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka has recorded 1,714 fresh cases today.

The deadly virus has claimed 61 lives, taking the death toll in the state to 1,470. The active number of COVID-19 cases in the state have increased to 44,140.

"People who came from states such as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra with high case load added to the COVID tally in Karnataka," the chief minister said.

"We had been successful at the beginning in controlling the COVID, but in recent days especially in Bengaluru the COVID cases have increased.....I want to tell the people of the state that for the control of the virus, lockdown was not the solution. The solution is wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," Yediyurappa said. However, strict measures will continue in containment zones, he added.

"Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients have been advised for home isolation or to go to COVID care centres. This will also ensure beds for the seriously ill," Yediyurappa added





