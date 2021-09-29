At least 60 students from a boarding school in Bengaluru have tested positive for Covid-19, news agency ANI tweeted. Out of the 60 students who had tested positive, 14 are from Tamil Nadu and the rest of them are from various parts of the state

“This is a boarding school, students were there for last one month & when they came in, they had no symptoms. Out of the 60 students who tested positive, only 2 are symptomatic. Our team is there, we have tested everyone," said J Manjunath, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner

“This is Sri Chaitanya educational institution. On Sunday evening, one student complained of vomitting & diarrhoea. We immediately sprung into action. There were 480 students, all were checked. 60 students tested positive," J Manjunath, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner said.

Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner J Manjunath said there was no cause for worry, adding a retest would be done. He informed that the school will remain closed till 20 October

“We'll conduct retest on the 7th day. The school has been closed till 20th (Oct). There is no cause for worry, this is a proactive measure," he said

