On Friday, the apex court refused to entertain a petition filed by the Centre, against a direction of the state's High Court's order on May 5, directing the supply of oxygen to the state to upto 1200 MT per day instead of the current allocation of 965 MT. The Centre had sought a direction from the top court to put a stay on the order.A bench chaired by two judges of the Supreme Court - Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Justice M R Shah - refused to pay heed to the petition filed by the Union of India (UOI).