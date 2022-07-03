OPEN APP
An expensive restaurant in Koramangala 5th block in Bengaluru is where a man from Chennai allegedly got hit by three bouncers. The 32-year-old man, who operates a startup in Bengaluru, is currently receiving treatment for a broken jaw. A few days before, the victim and 10 of his friends attended a birthday party at the pub.

As a result of the loudness inside the pub, Shriram Thirumalai, who lives on Patel Rama Reddy Road in Domlur, was unable to hear the call while he was inside. As a result, he left the pub to answer the call. He attempted to enter once more but was rejected, which led to a confrontation between him and the bouncers. He apparently received a punch after being dragged to the terrace. His friends came to his aid as he was being ejected from the bar.

Shriram claimed to have been in the city on business for his startup, claimed to have been beaten, but withheld further information, reported The New Indian Express.

“Action has been taken against the suspects. CCTV footage has been checked to see why the bouncers denied permission. The victim is said to have gone out without informing security. The pub management said customers have to inform the gua­rds if they have to return after going out," said an officer.

