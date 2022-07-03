Bengaluru bouncers break man’s jaw during birthday celebrations1 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 10:16 AM IST
The man is currently receiving treatment for a broken jaw.
An expensive restaurant in Koramangala 5th block in Bengaluru is where a man from Chennai allegedly got hit by three bouncers. The 32-year-old man, who operates a startup in Bengaluru, is currently receiving treatment for a broken jaw. A few days before, the victim and 10 of his friends attended a birthday party at the pub.