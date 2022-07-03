Bengaluru bouncers break man’s jaw during birthday celebrations

As a result of the loudness inside the pub, Shriram Thirumalai, who lives on Patel Rama Reddy Road in Domlur, was unable to hear the call while he was inside. As a result, he left the pub to answer the call. He attempted to enter once more but was rejected, which led to a confrontation between him and the bouncers. He apparently received a punch after being dragged to the terrace. His friends came to his aid as he was being ejected from the bar.