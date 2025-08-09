Bengaluru boy killed by uncle over persistent demands for money for online gaming

An addiction to online gaming cost a 15-year-old Bengaluru boy his life.

In a tragic event in the Kumbarahalli area of the city, the maternal uncle (mother's brother) of the teenage boy confessed to his killing for allegedly persistently asking for funds to play games online.

The victim, Amogh, had dropped out of school and was reportedly heavily engrossed in an online game. He persistently asked his uncle, Nagaprasad, for funds for it.

Nagaprasad, a security guard, lived with Amogh. The family’s roots are in Gubbi, in the Tumakuru district.

Here's what happened: According to The Hindu, citing police reports, Nagaprasad frequently gave in to his nephew’s requests, but Amogh’s mounting demands were beginning to worry him.

However, things took a shocking turn on August 4, when an angry Nagaprasad allegedly fatally wounded Amogh with a kitchen knife while he was asleep, before fleeing.

The uncle turned himself in at the Soladevanahalli police station three days after the incident. After Nagaprasad’s admission, police recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the act and charged him with murder.

A Bengaluru court has since placed him in judicial custody.

Centre planning law to regulate online gaming sector Earlier this year, LiveMint reported that the Centre is planning to bring India's online gaming companies under a single regulatory framework, eliminating the patchwork of state-level laws that currently govern the sector.

The report, citing two people aware of the development, said the home ministry, along with other ministries, is discussing the way forward for India's online gaming industry from the lens of cracking down on legal gaps that are letting gambling apps present themselves as gaming operations.