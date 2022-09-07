Bengaluru rain: While flooded roads had cleared in the worst hit areas early on Wednesday, the situation was likely to turn grim again with heavy rain expected later in the day, as per report
Following a brief respite from severe flooding, Bengaluru is once again gearing up for more heavy rain on Wednesday even as authorities stepped up efforts to evacuate people and pump water out of inundated areas. Notably, Bengaluru is reportedly facing an unusually wet monsoon, which has brought 162% more rainfall than average since June 1, and floods after two days of incessant rain this week brought chaos and killed at least one person, according to Reuters report.
While flooded roads had cleared in the worst hit areas early on Wednesday, the situation was likely to turn grim again with heavy rain expected later in the day, the report said. A senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said, “we have issued a red alert for the region. Some pockets may get more than 20 mm of rainfall in an hour."
According to IMD data, the Bangalore Urban district on Tuesday received 43.1 mm of rain, 585% more than average. E-commerce delivery firm Dunzo said it had stopped deliveries in flooded areas and was using trucks to deliver essentials where it could, according to Reuters report.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya was trolled and criticised by a section of social media users accusing him of relishing dosa and promoting an eatery in his constituency, when many parts of the city have been reeling under torrential rains and floods. In a 40-second video that has gone viral, the National President of BJP Yuva Morcha can be seen eating 'Butter Masala Dosa' and 'Uppittu' (Upma) at an eatery in Padmanabhanagar and praising its quality and taste and he also recommended it to people asking them to come and taste the food there, according to PTI report.
There is no mention as to when the video was shot, however, Congress' national social media co-coordinator Lavanya Ballal said the video is said to be dated September 5, when most parts of the city were flooded. "Video dated 5th September. @Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood affected region?" Ballal tweeted.
