Several regions in Bengaluru could experience power outages until Wednesday this week. This is due to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), responsible for electricity supply in the Karnataka capital, conducting various projects, including reconductoring and quarterly maintenance activities, as reported by The Hindustan Times .

The majority of these projects are scheduled to take place between 10 am and 5 pm, leading to power interruptions lasting for approximately seven hours.

Below is a detailed day-by-day list of areas in Bengaluru that are likely to experience power cuts:

August 1, Tuesday and August 2, Wednesday:

Singenahalli, Kanivehalli, Kenchapura, Devarahosalli, R D Kaval, Bukkapatna, Hosahalli, Hunasekatte, Yaradakatte, Neralagudda, Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Ranganathapura, Nimbemaradalli, S Ranganahalli, Huildore, Singenahalli, Giddanahalli, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, Kurubarahalli, Murudeshwara Ceramic Factory, Janakal, Kilaradahalli, Thanda, Ramanahalli.

August 3, Thursday:

S. Neralkere GP, Kainodyu GP, Srirampura GP, Talya, Hulikere, Kuminaghatta, Venkateshapura, Malasinganahalli, Ghatihosalli, Singenahalli, Kanivehalli, Kenchapura, Devarahosalli, R D Kaval, Bukkapatna, Hosahalli, Hunasekatte, Yaradakatte, Neralagudda, Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Bukkapatna, Ranganathapura, Nimbemaradalli, S Ranganahalli, Huildore, Kambadahalli, Giddanahalli, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, Murudeshwara Ceramic Factory, Janakal Pura.

Madenahalli, Kilaradahalli, Thanda, Ramanahalli, Nalkudure, Doddaghatta, Kathalagere, Kariganur, Belalgere, Thyavanige, Harehalli, Navilehal, and related villages, Bidaragadde, Govinakovi, Thakkanahali, Holemadapura, Kammaragatte, Chilur, Malali, Gopagondanahalli, Kuruva, Kengatte , Gadekatte, Govinakovi, C Kadadakatte and related villages, Honnali, Gollarahalli, Balleshwara, Arakere, Hiregonigere, Hanumasagara, Marikoppa, Soraturu, Kattuge, Arundi, Teertharamwswara, Kunduru, Koolambi, Timlapura, Yakkanahalli, Mukthenahalli, Hanumanahalli.

Neralgundi, Nyamathi, Kodikoppa, Vaderahatturu, Kunkuva, Salbalu, Madhanabavi, Bijogatte and related villages, Channnenahalli, Kyasinakere, Lingapura, Rampura, Hotyaapura, Benakanahalli, Herebasur, Kulaghatte, Sasuvehalli and related villages, Savalanga, Kodtalu, Chinnikatte, Ganjinahalli, Madapura, Mussenalu, Jayanagara, Machegondanahalli and Kyathinkoppa.