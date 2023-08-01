Bengaluru bracing for power cuts till Wednesday. Check if your area is affected1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Most of these projects are planned to occur from 10 am to 5 pm, resulting in power disruptions lasting around seven hours.
Several regions in Bengaluru could experience power outages until Wednesday this week. This is due to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), responsible for electricity supply in the Karnataka capital, conducting various projects, including reconductoring and quarterly maintenance activities, as reported by The Hindustan Times.
