The covid-19 health crisis in India's technology capital, Bengaluru, continues to spiral out of control as it surpassed the one lakh mark on Friday.

For the second day in a row, Bengaluru recorded nearly 3000 cases that indicated the severity of the crisis.

Bengaluru continues to fuel the surge in numbers in Karnataka which is now one of the worst affected regions in the country.

The south Indian state confirmed 7571 positives in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Friday that takes its tally to 2,64,546 of which 83,066 are active.

The situation in other parts continues to deteriorate as the remaining 29 districts recorded 4623 cases including 540 in Ballari,384 in Belagavi, 278 in Udupi and 237 in Dharwad among others.

The death count went up to 4522 as 93 more lost their lives to COVID-19, according to the daily health bulletin of the state health bulletin. Though the fatalities have risen in recent days, the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government maintains that it has the situation under control and is also planning to do a death audit to show further cement this claim.The government is attempting to put a distinction between those who died of covid-19 and those deceased,due to comorbidities but were positive.

