Bengaluru breaches 1 lakh covid-19 cases, nearly 3,000 more test positive

The death count went up to 4522 as 93 more lost their lives to COVID-19, according to the daily health bulletin of the state health bulletin. Though the fatalities have risen in recent days, the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government maintains that it has the situation under control and is also planning to do a death audit to show further cement this claim.The government is attempting to put a distinction between those who died of covid-19 and those deceased,due to comorbidities but were positive.