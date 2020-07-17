Bengaluru breaches 20k active covid- 19 case mark, 2,208 test positive

The active number of covid-19 cases in Bengaluru breached the 20,000 mark even as the government and its administration remain undecided if the week-long lockdown in India's technology capital should be extended.

The city reported 2208 new cases and a record 75 fatalities out of the 115 across Karnataka on Friday and now accounts for 582 out of the total 1147 casualties in the state.

The surge in Karnataka pushed the state's tally to 3693 in the 24 hour period till 5 pm on Friday Karnataka now stands at third place for active cases with 33,205 while its total stands at 55115.

The surge in cases comes on a day that the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government decided against extending the lockdown despite his own officials suggesting it.

A statement from the chief minister's office

(CMO) stated that "lockdown is not a solution to contain COVID and there is no such proposal to extend lockdown in the city".

R.Ashok, the state's revenue minister said that

the ongoing lockdown period was to get some "breathing time", clear all backlogs and set right its covid- 19 response system.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Mayor Goutham

Kumar and commissioner B.H.Anil Kumar on Friday said that the lockdown should be in place for at least 15 days for it to be of some effect, indicating the discord within the government.

The decision to announce a lockdown was seen as a desperate move to get some grip on the rapidly deteriorating crisis. Ashok said that there was no plans for another lockdown but did not rule out resorting to such a move in the future.

Despite suggestions to go in for an extension,Yediyurappa has been reluctant to deploy this measure due to the strain on it's already fragile financial state and acute fund crunch.

With revenue shortfalls from the centre and no new investments, the chief minister has allowed several categories of industries and businesses to remain open in Bengaluru despite the lockdown.

Around 10 districts in the state are under lockdown but Yediyurappa has only decided the one in Bengaluru (rural and urban). Karnataka is heavily dependent on Bengaluru to shore up revenues to help the state survive through this crisis.

The Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao had to quarantine himself after his driver tested positive.

Ashok said that the government will resolve any differences with private hospital bodies that would increase the number of beds required for treatment.

Yediyurappa has convened a meeting with heads of private medical colleges on Saturday.

The chief minister directed to decentralize bed allocation system to zonal level and closely monitor it.

Refusal of admission for treatment by private hospitals has led to fatalities and public outrage over the handling of the crisis.

Dharwad, Ballari and Vijayapura reported 157,133 and 118 cases respectively.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via