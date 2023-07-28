Bengaluru brokers offer ‘house hunt packages’, employ field agents to deal with supply crunch1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Rental prices have surged by up to 40% due to a lack of inventory. Brokers are now offering house hunt packages with pickup and drop facilities, as well as recreational tours, to help prospective tenants find suitable properties.
Rising rental prices in Bengaluru have led to new innovations by realtors, who have started offering house-hunting packages with pick-up and drop facilities to prospective tenants. The metropolis is witnessing a surge in rental prices for flats, possibly due to many companies ending work from home and a supply crunch.
