The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Tuesday informed that on Wednesday, 8 March, to celebrate and honour women on International Women's Day, they will provide free bus rides for women passengers in the city.

According to BMTC, women in Bengaluru can travel in all types of buses including premier AC services such as Vajra and Vayu Vajra services (operated to Kempegowda International Airport) for free on 8 March.

The BMTC made the announced on 7 March, Tuesday. They informed that the primary objective of the initiative was to provide a safe public transport system to women

The BMTC chalked out the benefits of providing free travel to women in the City. This includes

-Providing safe and secure public transport facility for women

-As women uses public transportation in the city, traffic congestion and air pollution in the city will be reduced

-Improve mass transportation in the City

“In this Background, on the occasion of International Women's Day i.e on 08.03.2023, BMTC has provided free travel facility to all Women passengers in all its bus services including AC Vajra and Vayuvajra (Airport) Services." the BMTC statement read.

According to reports, the BMTC had last offered this free rides for residents of Bengaluru when it completed 25 years of service on 15 August, 2022. This is the first time free city bus service will be provided to women, on 8 March.

The Corporation has a fleet size of 6,600 buses and runs schedules of 5,567 buses every day. It operates 50,000 trips and covers a distance of 10.84 lakh km.

On an average, 29 lakh people rely on city bus services. It is said that around 25% to 30% of passengers travelling are women. On March 8, more than 20 lakh women are expected to travel in city buses.