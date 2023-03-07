Bus travel in Bengaluru to be free for women on International Women's Day, 8 March1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 07:33 PM IST
- Women in Bengaluru will be able to travel in all types of buses including premier AC services such as Vajra and Vayu Vajra services (operated to Kempegowda International Airport) for free on 8 March
The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Tuesday informed that on Wednesday, 8 March, to celebrate and honour women on International Women's Day, they will provide free bus rides for women passengers in the city.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×