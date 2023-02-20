In order to replace all of Bengaluru’s diesel buses with EVs, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will add more electric buses to its fleet in the upcoming months. It has already placed orders with many electric bus manufacturers.

The AC double-deckers will be implemented before the election model code of behaviour takes effect, according to officials. Elections for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly are expected to take place in Karnataka before May 2023.

Bengaluru's first AC double-deckers are scheduled to enter service in March, and other buses will follow in April and May, according to the transportation authority. The buses will be provided by Switch Mobility, an electric vehicle (EV) division of Ashok Leyland.

Five double-decker AC e-buses will be provided by Switch Mobility, the lone bidder who won the deal, for a total of ₹10 crore. In India, there are no other capable producers of AC double-decker e-buses at this moment.

On February 13, Switch Mobility delivered the first batch of its SWITCH EiV 22 twin-floor electric air-conditioned buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), a company in Mumbai. According to the business, this initial batch of delivery is a part of BEST's purchase for 200 electric double decker buses.

Route and ticket fare

The first double-deckers will be used for regular passenger service on the Hebbal-Silk Board route, and the fare will be the same as the Vajra (Volvo AC) fare. Adults ride the Vajra bus for a minimum price of Rs. 10. Now, a monthly membership costs ₹1,800 while a daily Vajra pass is ₹120.

Features

The Switch Mobility electric bus has been created, developed and produced in India. It has a capacity of 231 kWh, is two-string, liquid-cooled, and has a higher density NMC chemistry battery pack. It also has a dual gun charging system. Due to this, it was claimed that the electric double decker could go up to 250 kilometres within cities.

The double-deckers will offer commuters comfortable and hassle-free travel thanks to premium seating layouts and other comfort amenities. The bus will include improved security features, such as HD CCTV cameras. Switch buses have a 250 km range and can reach full charge in 80 minutes. A digital tap-in/tap-out ticketing system will also be available on the buses.

