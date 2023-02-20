Bengaluru buses to go green: Electric AC double-deckers coming next month; check fare, features
Bengaluru is expected to get its first AC double-deckers in March.
In order to replace all of Bengaluru’s diesel buses with EVs, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will add more electric buses to its fleet in the upcoming months. It has already placed orders with many electric bus manufacturers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×