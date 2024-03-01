Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: Minor damage reported Television footage showed some minor damage inside the cafe premises, with police and fire officers clearing crowds that gathered after the blast.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: Explosion occured during busy lunch hour The blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in the east of the city occurred during the busy lunch hour when crowds from nearby offices line up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: Fire reported at blast spot The explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe at Kundanahalli led to a blaze. Police and Fire personnel have rushed to the spot.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: Fire Station ‘analysing the situation’ An explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Injuries reported. Details awaited. Whitefield Fire Station says, "We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot and we are analysing the situation" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: 5 persons injured At least five persons sustained injuries in a fire caused by a suspected cylinder explosion at a popular city eatery here on Friday, police said. While there was no immediate word on the exact number of injured persons, police said at least five of people have been shifted to hospital. The explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe at Kundanahalli led to a blaze. Police and Fire personnel have rushed to the spot.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: Visuals from the blast site {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live:At least four people were injured At least four people were injured in a blast at a popular cafe in India's technology hub of Bengaluru on Friday, police said. The blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in the east of the city occurred during the busy lunch hour when crowds from nearby offices line up. The cause of the blast was not immediately known, a policeman at the site said, adding that a bomb squad was on its way to investigate. Television footage showed some minor damage inside the cafe premises, with police and fire officers clearing crowds that gathered after the blast.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: Whitefield police station says its a cylinder blast "We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot and we are analysing the situation," says Fire station, Whitefield {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}