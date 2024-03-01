Hello User
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live Updates: Explosion rocks popular eatery, 5 injured

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 03:40 PM IST
Livemint

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live Updates: Popular eatery joint The Rameshwaram cafe, often frequented by celebrities, witnessed a blast on Friday, 1 March. Reports say 4 people were injured.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live Updates: A police officer stands guard after a blast at a popular cafe in technology hub of Bengaluru, India, March 1, 2024

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live Updates: Popular eatery joint The Rameshwaram cafe, often frequented by celebrities, witnessed a blast on Friday, 1 March. Reports say 4 people were injured. 

The exact cause of the blast has not been determined yet. 

Catch live updates with Livemint

01 Mar 2024, 03:14 PM IST Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: Minor damage reported

Television footage showed some minor damage inside the cafe premises, with police and fire officers clearing crowds that gathered after the blast.

01 Mar 2024, 03:13 PM IST Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: Explosion occured during busy lunch hour

The blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in the east of the city occurred during the busy lunch hour when crowds from nearby offices line up.

01 Mar 2024, 03:09 PM IST Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: Fire reported at blast spot

The explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe at Kundanahalli led to a blaze. Police and Fire personnel have rushed to the spot.

01 Mar 2024, 03:04 PM IST Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: Fire Station ‘analysing the situation’

An explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Injuries reported. Details awaited.

Whitefield Fire Station says, "We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot and we are analysing the situation"

01 Mar 2024, 02:50 PM IST Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: 5 persons injured

At least five persons sustained injuries in a fire caused by a suspected cylinder explosion at a popular city eatery here on Friday, police said.

While there was no immediate word on the exact number of injured persons, police said at least five of people have been shifted to hospital.

The explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe at Kundanahalli led to a blaze. Police and Fire personnel have rushed to the spot.

01 Mar 2024, 02:49 PM IST Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: Visuals from the blast site

01 Mar 2024, 02:45 PM IST Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live:At least four people were injured

At least four people were injured in a blast at a popular cafe in India's technology hub of Bengaluru on Friday, police said.

The blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in the east of the city occurred during the busy lunch hour when crowds from nearby offices line up.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, a policeman at the site said, adding that a bomb squad was on its way to investigate.

Television footage showed some minor damage inside the cafe premises, with police and fire officers clearing crowds that gathered after the blast.

01 Mar 2024, 02:43 PM IST Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: Whitefield police station says its a cylinder blast

"We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot and we are analysing the situation," says Fire station, Whitefield

01 Mar 2024, 02:43 PM IST Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live: Several feared injured in blast reported at Rameshwaram cafe

At least four people were injured in a blast at a popular cafe in India's technology hub of Bengaluru on Friday. According to reports.

The cause of the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe was being cited to a mysterious object kept inside a bag in the cafe exploded, according to reports. 

