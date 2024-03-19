Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje sparked a major row on Tuesday when she made some remarks about the recent blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. The video is doing rounds on internet, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader can be heard blaming person from Tamil Nadu for the blast in Bengaluru. The remarks by the Union Minister sparked an outrage on social media ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

“One person comes from Tamil Nadu and plants a bomb in a cafe. Another man comes from Delhi and raises pro-Pak slogans in the Vidhan Soudha. Another man comes from Kerala and throws acid at college students," the BJP MP said.

The Union Minister was speaking at a protest demanding the resignation of Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara over an alleged attack on a shopkeeper for playing Hanuman Chalisa during 'Azaan'. Bengaluru Police took several people in protective custody to manage the situation.

“The police said that we could only leave after the Namaz was complete... I want to ask Siddaramaiah who's government is running here. Have Hindus not voted for you?... Hindus' insults are going on here constantly," the minister said.

Shobha Karandlaje's remarks came weeks after a bomb went off at popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru and around 10 people were injured in the incident. The police suspect the involvement of a self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) handler in the blast and he is attempting to track the accused by tracking his movements on CCTV cameras.

India's nodal anti-terrorist agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also probing the Bengaluru Cafe blast and has revealed no details on the identity of the accused person in the case.

MK Stalin asks BJP to stop ‘dirty divisive politics’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the Union Minister for her “reckless" remarks and asked the BJP to stop its "dirty divisive politics." The Chief Minister demanded action against Shobha Karandlaje for “causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity."

“From the Prime Minister to cadre, everyone in the BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once. ECI must take note of this hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately," MK Stalin said in a post on X.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!