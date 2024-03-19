'Person from Tamil Nadu plants bomb': Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje sparks outrage with remarks on Bengaluru blast
Shobha Karandlaje's video is doing rounds on internet, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader can be heard blaming a person from Tamil Nadu for the blast in Bengaluru
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje sparked a major row on Tuesday when she made some remarks about the recent blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. The video is doing rounds on internet, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader can be heard blaming person from Tamil Nadu for the blast in Bengaluru. The remarks by the Union Minister sparked an outrage on social media ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.