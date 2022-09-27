Recently, a new scheme of major upgradation of the railway station has been initiated. The facilities envisaged in this scheme includes rebuilding/ improvement/ augmentation of station building, congestion free non-conflicting entry/exit to the station premises, segregation of arrival/departure of passengers, adequate concourse without overcrowding, integration of both sides of the city wherever feasible, user friendly signages, well illuminated circulating area and sufficient provision for drop off, pick up & parking etc., and all facilities of Divyangjans among other facilities as per requirement and feasibility. So far 41 stations have been identified for major upgradation under this scheme.