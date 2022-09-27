Indian Railways decided to revamp the Bengaluru Cantonment with modern features and the facilities proposed in a developed station include congestion-free non-conflicting entry/exit to the station premises to railway passengers
Indian Railways after developing world-class stations Gandhinagar Capital (Gujarat) under Western Railway and Rani Kamlapati Railway Station (Madhya Pradesh) under West Central Railway have been commissioned and also Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) under South Western Railway is also commissioned
Now, the Indian Railways decided to revamp the Bengaluru Cantonment with modern features and the facilities proposed in a developed station include congestion-free non-conflicting entry/exit to the station premises to railway passengers and segregation of arrival/departure of passengers.
The new premise will have adequate concourse without overcrowding, integration of both sides of the city and with other modes of transport systems along with bus, metro rail, etc., wherever feasible, and user-friendly international signage. The new revamped Bengaluru Cantonment station will be well illuminated circulating area and sufficient provision for drop-off, pick-up and parking etc.
"Development of railway stations at this scale is first of its kind and complex in nature and requires detailed techno-economic feasibility studies and various statutory clearances from urban/local bodies etc," said a top railway official of South Western Railway.
For development of Railway stations, Ministry of Railways has formulated various developmental schemes viz. Model, Modern and Adarsh Station Schemes for upgradation / modernization / augmentation of stations on Indian Railways including stations in various small and big cities.
Presently, Railway stations are upgraded/modernized under Adarsh Station Scheme based on identified need of providing better-enhanced passenger amenities at stations. 1253 railway stations over Indian Railways have been identified for development under Adarsh Station Scheme. Out of these, 1213 railway stations have been developed and the remaining 40 stations are targeted for development in Financial Year 2022-23.
Recently, a new scheme of major upgradation of the railway station has been initiated. The facilities envisaged in this scheme includes rebuilding/ improvement/ augmentation of station building, congestion free non-conflicting entry/exit to the station premises, segregation of arrival/departure of passengers, adequate concourse without overcrowding, integration of both sides of the city wherever feasible, user friendly signages, well illuminated circulating area and sufficient provision for drop off, pick up & parking etc., and all facilities of Divyangjans among other facilities as per requirement and feasibility. So far 41 stations have been identified for major upgradation under this scheme.
