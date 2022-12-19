The façade would depict the following concept: sine-waves of the roof to signify the concept of motion/progress with the aid of technology (Bengaluru as the silicon city of India serves as a catalyst of progress/development of the nation), the pillars supporting the roof have the shape of a flower at the location where they join the roof signifying Bengaluru as the ‘garden city’. Further, the horizontal structure linking different pillars are in the shape of a flute depicting ‘harmony’ : the harmonious blend of technology in garden city, or the harmonious blend of growth along with the concept of preserving the beauty of garden city.