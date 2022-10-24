Bengaluru celebrates 'son-in-law' Rishi Sunak becoming next UK PM

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, congratulated Rishi Sunak on his victory and his term as the Prime Minister of UK.
Along with congratulating, he also warned that Rishi Sunak is taking over the responsibility at a time when the whole of Europe is going through a difficult time.
"I have met him (Sunak) personally. He is a highly competent person," Chandrasekhar said. Kamal Bali, the president and managing director of the Volvo Group India said it is a matter of joy that a person of Indian origin is becoming the Prime Minister in the UK.
"Rishi Sunak's rise shows that anybody has an opportunity in a democratic set-up. It is a good sign, which also shows that capability matters in a democratic country," Bali told PTI.
The former Infosys Chief Finance Officer V Balakrishnan called it a historic moment. He also said that Britain is an example to the world that a migrant can also become Prime Minister of their country. Britain is a sign of a mature democracy
Former president of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jacob Crasta regarded it a matter of great pride and honour for Indians.
"It is a pride for us Bengalurians as the son-in-law of Bengaluru is becoming the Prime Minister of the UK," Crasta told PTI.
He further informed that it is a good news for India as it will create new opportunities for the development of India UK relationship and bring more options for UK technology to come to the country.
