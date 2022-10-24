Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Bengaluru celebrates 'son-in-law' Rishi Sunak becoming next UK PM

2 min read . 11:10 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Livemint )
New leader of Britain's Conservative Party Rishi Sunak waves outside the party's headquarters in London, Britain on 24 October

With the victory of Bengaluru's son-in-law, Rishi Sunak and his announcement of becoming the next UK Prime Minister, people of Bengaluru expressed their happiness

After the announcement of Rishi Sunak's victory in the UK's next Prime Minister's race on Monday, Bengalurians termed it a historic moment and a sign of a mature democracy.

The 42-year-old Sunak, who is also known as “the son-in-law of Bengaluru" was married to Akshatha Murthy, daughter of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.

While the Murthys chose to maintain silence over their son-in-law making history, many others from the corporate world expressed their happiness over the development.

Along with corporate giants Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also congratulate Rishi Sunak on being elected as the Britain Prime Minister.

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, congratulated Rishi Sunak on his victory and his term as the Prime Minister of UK.

Along with congratulating, he also warned that Rishi Sunak is taking over the responsibility at a time when the whole of Europe is going through a difficult time.

"I have met him (Sunak) personally. He is a highly competent person," Chandrasekhar said. Kamal Bali, the president and managing director of the Volvo Group India said it is a matter of joy that a person of Indian origin is becoming the Prime Minister in the UK.

"Rishi Sunak's rise shows that anybody has an opportunity in a democratic set-up. It is a good sign, which also shows that capability matters in a democratic country," Bali told PTI.

The former Infosys Chief Finance Officer V Balakrishnan called it a historic moment. He also said that Britain is an example to the world that a migrant can also become Prime Minister of their country. Britain is a sign of a mature democracy

Former president of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jacob Crasta regarded it a matter of great pride and honour for Indians.

"It is a pride for us Bengalurians as the son-in-law of Bengaluru is becoming the Prime Minister of the UK," Crasta told PTI.

He further informed that it is a good news for India as it will create new opportunities for the development of India UK relationship and bring more options for UK technology to come to the country.

