Bengaluru central jail officials suspended after viral videos show inmates using smartphones

In light of viral videos allegedly showing inmates at the Bengaluru central jail enjoying privileges in the barracks, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on November 10 said that these lapses will be investigated by a committee led by R Hitendra, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

The videos, which were doing the rounds on social media platforms, purportedly showed inmates enjoying access to private TVs and smartphones. The announcement came after the minister held a high-level meeting with senior police officers in Bengaluru today.

The minister told reporters that while some of the videos and photos circulating online were old, he did confirm lapses in prison management, as per an ANI report.

What did Parameshwara say? Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, G Parameshwara said, “The media had reported that an unlawful incident had occurred. A meeting was held to verify the truth of the matter. An investigation has been conducted regarding the media reports. Some videos have been circulating; however, they are from 2023, not from yesterday or the day before. Some photos, only one or two, are from three to four months ago.”

“Formation of a new committee, a High-Power Committee. They will review all matters happening in the prisons and submit a comprehensive report. We will provide them with the terms of reference,” he added.

Who will be on the committee? Led by R Hitendra, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Inspector General of Police Sandeep Patil, and Superintendents of Police Amaranath Reddy and CB Rishyanth will also be on the committee as members, the minister told reporters, PTI said.

Besides the committee, the Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police of respective districts where major prisons are located in the state, will serve as co-members of the panel, Parameshwara added.

What action has been taken so far? In terms of action taken against responsible personnel, Parameshwara further also told reporters that:

The Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Prison K Suresh has been transferred.

The Superintendent Imamsab Myageri and Assistant Superintendent Ashok Bhajantri have been suspended.

IPS officer will be put in charge of Parappana Agrahara Jail (Bengaluru).

Further, a command centre will be set up in Bengaluru, connecting all the CCTV cameras in the jail. Political developments amid jail privileges The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 10 staged a demonstration against lapses at the Bengaluru central jail, the PTI report added. BJP leaders were taken into preventive custody when they were marching to lay siege to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office residence, it said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)