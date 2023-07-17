Bengaluru CEO gets 3,000 resumes in 48 hours, asks 'how bad is job market?'

Unemployment, a direct consequence of massive layoff that has gripped job markets all over the world found a despondent manifestation in the tweet of a start-up's CEO, who informed that he received three thousand job applications within a span of forty eight hours.

Notably, the notification of job description was never advertised on any platform. It was only mentioned on the start-up's website. The CEO took to Twitter expressing his shock and enquired "how bad is the job market?" Springworks CEO Kartik Mandaville took to microblogging site Twitter to share that he had received three thousand job applications in a span of forty eight hours. He further said that the start-up received a total of 12,500+ applications so far.

Mandaville mentioned that the job postings were not promoted on any platform and the details were only provided on the company website. When a follower asked Mandaville where he has been promoting the hiring alerts, the CEO said, "Nowhere as of now. That's why I'm surprised."

A visit to the company website shows vacancies for "permanently remote" roles in product, founders office, and software development engineer, among others.

Netizens were quick to respond to the situation. Some shared similar experiences. They said that the surge in applications was due to mass layoffs, and the very lucrative remote working opportunity.

"The numbers swell primarily because of the word 'remote' next to each opportunity in your listing. I'm wondering what would the numbers be if it was an on-site role," said Mahesh (@Mkmetime).

Commenting on the job market, user Kabir Singh (@KabirKabby) wrote, "Pretty bad. I remember going into a walk-in interview for an IT company in Delhi. Not a big name, one of my relatives was leading the team conducting interviews and I was just a visitor. 700 people came for roughly 20 roles! And that too for 2.5 LPA. They're expecting 200ish."

Another Twitter user Aakash (@aakash_rewari) said, "Unemployment is at peak, young people are desperate for jobs even if it has nothing to do with what they learnt in college."