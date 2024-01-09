Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa, travels to Karnataka with body

Bengaluru CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa, travels to Karnataka with body

Livemint

A Bengaluru CEO allegedly killed her 4-year-old son in Goa and travelled with the body to Karnataka, according to police.

Bengaluru CEO allegedly kills 4-yr-old son, travels with body to Karnataka.

A Bengaluru CEO has allegedly killed her 4-year-old son in Goa, said police on Tuesday, adding that the 39-year-old woman travelled with the body to Karnataka, according to media reports.

Police informed the woman is a startup founder who killed the boy in an apartment in Goa. She hired a taxi to carry the body and kept it inside a bag while travelling to Karnataka, the cops added.

They said the CEO has been arrested and charged with murder. The child's body has been recovered by the cops, the report said.

She stayed in an apartment in North Goa's Candolim, witnesses claimed. They said blood stains were seen in the house. Further investigation is on in the matter.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details area awaited.)

