Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth likely pre-planned son's murder, undergoes psychological test: Goa cops
Goa Police Wednesday said the murder of Bengaluru-based CEO Suchana Seth's son seems pre-planned. The police said they had recovered two empty bottles of cough syrup from the room where Seth allegedly killed her son, indicating that she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to the deceased
Goa Police Wednesday said the murder of Bengaluru-based CEO Suchana Seth's four-year-old son seems pre-planned. The police said they had recovered two empty bottles of cough syrup from the room where Seth allegedly killed her son, indicating that she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to the deceased. Seth was subjected to psychological tests to assess her mental condition and to help find the motive for the gruesome crime, the police said.