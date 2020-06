Bengaluru church starts drive-in worship amid Covid lockdown

The Sunday mass was divided in five service and divided in three batches. The first batch was of two-wheelers at 7 am and 5 pm, the second batch was of cars from 9 am to 7 pm and the third batch at 11 am was of those who came in auto-rickshaws, cabs, buses or by walk to the church.

According to pastor Dani Kuruvilla of Bethel AG Church, the worshippers performed the prayers without getting off their vehicles. "It is not a must in these pandemic times for all the people to come into the church. For, those in vehicles performed the prayers from inside their vehicles, those who came without vehicles went into the main building and those who could not make it to the mass attended it online," the pastor told PTI.

According to Vineeta who handles public relations for the church, its authorities stumbled upon the idea of organising the 'Drive-in Worship' to let the worshippers perform their religious obligation without any hindrance. This is the first time the church used digital technology extensively to allow the Christians to perform the Sunday service.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via