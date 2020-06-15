Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Bengaluru church starts drive-in worship amid Covid lockdown
Bengaluru: A member of a Church raises his hands as he prays from his car after parking it on ground during drive-in worship, amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Bengaluru church starts drive-in worship amid Covid lockdown

1 min read . 03:35 PM IST PTI

  • Church authorities stumbled upon the idea of organising the 'Drive-in Worship' to let the worshippers perform their religious obligation without any hindrance
  • The worshippers performed the prayers without getting off their vehicles

A church here organised a unique drive-in worship allowing visitors to perform Sunday service without breaking the social distancing norm in view of the coronavirus spread.

A church here organised a unique drive-in worship allowing visitors to perform Sunday service without breaking the social distancing norm in view of the coronavirus spread.

The Sunday mass was divided in five service and divided in three batches. The first batch was of two-wheelers at 7 am and 5 pm, the second batch was of cars from 9 am to 7 pm and the third batch at 11 am was of those who came in auto-rickshaws, cabs, buses or by walk to the church.

The Sunday mass was divided in five service and divided in three batches. The first batch was of two-wheelers at 7 am and 5 pm, the second batch was of cars from 9 am to 7 pm and the third batch at 11 am was of those who came in auto-rickshaws, cabs, buses or by walk to the church.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

According to pastor Dani Kuruvilla of Bethel AG Church, the worshippers performed the prayers without getting off their vehicles. "It is not a must in these pandemic times for all the people to come into the church. For, those in vehicles performed the prayers from inside their vehicles, those who came without vehicles went into the main building and those who could not make it to the mass attended it online," the pastor told PTI.

According to Vineeta who handles public relations for the church, its authorities stumbled upon the idea of organising the 'Drive-in Worship' to let the worshippers perform their religious obligation without any hindrance. This is the first time the church used digital technology extensively to allow the Christians to perform the Sunday service.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated