Bengaluru: The civic agency of Bengaluru on Wednesday said it has introduced walk-in enrollment at all 11 Covid Care Centres (CCC) in its limits, which have been established for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the CCCs have 1,635 beds at present.

Apart from walk-in enrollment, the beds can also be booked online via Central Hospital Bed Management System portal, the civic agency said in a statement.

The patients who would be admitted directly through walk-in will be first evaluated at the triaging centre by the doctors available.

The BBMP said citizens or Covid-19 patients can contact 080-22493200 or 080-22493201 for more details.

They can also call the CCC which operates 24 hours and has nodal officers to oversee the operations, the statement added.

